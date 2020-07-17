Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Segment Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 4.1% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,598,000 after buying an additional 3,736,364 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7,255.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,696,000 after buying an additional 1,267,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,257,000. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $260.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.51 and its 200 day moving average is $220.65. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $269.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

