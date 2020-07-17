Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s Largest Position

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 336.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,885 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 19.4% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $260.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.65. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $269.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.