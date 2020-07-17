Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 364.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 299,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.24. 42,683,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,083,738. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $269.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.90 and a 200 day moving average of $220.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.424 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

