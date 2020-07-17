Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 22.6% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $36,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827,922 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,364 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7,255.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,696,000 after buying an additional 1,267,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $196,257,000. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $260.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.65. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $269.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

