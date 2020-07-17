Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 82,132 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 7.8% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $60,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827,922 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,364 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7,255.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,695 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $196,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $260.47. The company had a trading volume of 43,495,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,083,738. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $269.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.90 and its 200 day moving average is $220.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

