Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Cut by Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 18.2% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after buying an additional 6,827,922 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,111,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,364 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,963,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,824,000 after purchasing an additional 592,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,267,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,819,000 after purchasing an additional 266,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

QQQ traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $261.24. 42,683,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,083,738. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.41. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $269.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

