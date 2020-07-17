Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) is First Command Financial Services Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 503.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,578 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 5.9% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Command Financial Services Inc. owned 0.42% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $34,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 178.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.17. The company had a trading volume of 160,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,913. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.72. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $62.09.

