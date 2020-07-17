Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Tenable (TENB)

Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/15/2020 – Tenable was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/8/2020 – Tenable was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/30/2020 – Tenable was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

6/27/2020 – Tenable was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/11/2020 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2020 – Tenable was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of TENB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,723. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.87. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $32.10.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.07 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 76.21% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 64,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,904,089.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $42,663.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,282,335.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,191,050 shares of company stock valued at $35,215,219 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,791,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Tenable by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $3,890,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

