Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 16,473 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 480% compared to the average volume of 2,840 call options.

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 159.2% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.10. 183,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,441. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $21.72.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4746 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 6.5%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.23%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

