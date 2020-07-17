Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 7,444 call options on the company. This is an increase of 140% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,101 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,297,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,785,000 after buying an additional 1,084,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,859,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,640,000 after buying an additional 87,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,099,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,182,000 after buying an additional 2,364,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $277,446,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,489,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,053 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.81. 1,020,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,622,727. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

