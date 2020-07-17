Investors Purchase Large Volume of Rosetta Stone Call Options (NYSE:RST)

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 5,176 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,261% compared to the typical volume of 154 call options.

The stock has a market capitalization of $405.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.85. Rosetta Stone has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $24.12.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rosetta Stone will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RST shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in Rosetta Stone by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,445,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 163,598 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

