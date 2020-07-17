Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $13.49 million and $4,169.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.29 or 0.01882706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00091299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00189570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001137 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000204 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 121,335,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,870,248 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

