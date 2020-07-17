IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IPSEN S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised IPSEN S A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

IPSEN S A/S stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.55. 320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.26. IPSEN S A/S has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33.

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

