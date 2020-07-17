Iron Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Iron Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,681,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,806,309. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.38. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

