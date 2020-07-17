Iron Financial LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Iron Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.0% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 703 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,589.81.

Alphabet stock traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,516.75. 946,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,864. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,577.13. The company has a market cap of $1,039.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,442.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,363.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

