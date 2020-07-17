Iron Financial LLC Invests $206,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 360,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 47,086,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,149,000 after buying an additional 3,967,579 shares during the period. Beacon Wealthcare Inc boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 75,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,567,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,874,239. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

