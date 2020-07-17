Iron Financial LLC Purchases 541 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Iron Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 408,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,486 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 23,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in AbbVie by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% during the second quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 5.8% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 74,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $99.73. 3,032,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,112,006. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.30 and a 200-day moving average of $87.62. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $100.69. The company has a market capitalization of $146.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

