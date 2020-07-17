Iron Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,788 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 668.9% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nike by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.01.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.25. 2,713,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,492,203. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.99 billion, a PE ratio of 61.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

