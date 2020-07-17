Iron Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $39,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 664,384 shares of company stock valued at $199,225,900. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $6.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,249,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $300.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.07.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

