Iron Financial LLC Sells 275 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Iron Financial LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 0.4% of Iron Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.42.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $249.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,684,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,368,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $632.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.77. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $151.85 and a 52-week high of $268.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.57 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

