Iron Financial LLC Sells 295 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Iron Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,713,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 848.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,106,000 after buying an additional 1,673,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $55,241,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,264,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,858 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $362.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.95.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $5.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $409.46. 7,287,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,253,157. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $371.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $147.39 and a 52-week high of $431.69. The company has a market cap of $255.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total value of $2,686,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 53 shares of company stock valued at $15,322 and have sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

