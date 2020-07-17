Iron Financial LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591,205 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $487,569,000. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra reduced their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.43. 37,222,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,392,742. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04. The company has a market cap of $208.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.