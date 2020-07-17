iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Ritholtz Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8,391.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740,843 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $42,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 305,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 125,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $466,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.76. 4,721,369 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

