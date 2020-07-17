iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1,133.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,449,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332,223 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 14.2% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $82,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 140,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after buying an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

BATS:IEFA remained flat at $$59.30 during trading hours on Friday. 719,905 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.32.

