iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,824 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,361,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 692.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $61.74 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.62.

