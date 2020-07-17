iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Boosted by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,567,000 after buying an additional 80,919 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 44,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $115.90. The stock had a trading volume of 417,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,210. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.96. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

