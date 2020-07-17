iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,421 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $18,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,776,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 524.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,524,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839,887 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $171,247,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,460,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,719. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.09. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

