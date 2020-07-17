iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854,416 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,497.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,049,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,080 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16,377.1% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,042,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,259,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.53. The stock had a trading volume of 22,470,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,759,953. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.62. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

