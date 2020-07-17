iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 129.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,834 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,901,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.77. The stock had a trading volume of 731,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,439. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.64.

