iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Avondale Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Avondale Wealth Management reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 12.5% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,888,000 after purchasing an additional 354,833 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,788,000 after purchasing an additional 754,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,186,000 after purchasing an additional 411,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,636,000 after purchasing an additional 411,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,679,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,046,000 after purchasing an additional 327,884 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $182.28. 1,073,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,847. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.68.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

