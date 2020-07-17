iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Boosted by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,790,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $100,783,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 338.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,255,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,443,000 after buying an additional 1,741,200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,788,000 after acquiring an additional 754,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 815.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 675,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,233,000 after acquiring an additional 602,047 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $182.81. The company had a trading volume of 18,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,331. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.39. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

