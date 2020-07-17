iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,888,000 after purchasing an additional 354,833 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,788,000 after purchasing an additional 754,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,186,000 after purchasing an additional 411,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,636,000 after purchasing an additional 411,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,679,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,046,000 after acquiring an additional 327,884 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $183.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.54. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

