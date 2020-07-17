iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Rezny Wealth Management Inc.

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 36.5% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $323.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

