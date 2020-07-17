iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Cut by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196,773 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.2% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.10. 3,684,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,538,568. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

