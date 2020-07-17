Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.02). Iteris posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded Iteris from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

In related news, Director Tom Thomas bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,403 shares in the company, valued at $197,166.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 133,673 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Iteris during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Iteris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Iteris by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 751,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 218,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.64. 4,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,562. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $188.58 million, a P/E ratio of -33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 95.20 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

