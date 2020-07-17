ITT’s (ITT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ITT. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.13.

Shares of ITT stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $60.16. 1,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,931. ITT has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ITT will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

In other news, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $252,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,095.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ITT by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,520,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,048,000 after buying an additional 1,571,880 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,850,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $210,674,000 after acquiring an additional 572,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ITT by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,393,000 after purchasing an additional 61,753 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ITT by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,544,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after acquiring an additional 89,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,061,000 after purchasing an additional 32,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

