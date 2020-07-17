J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $140.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $98.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JBHT. TheStreet upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.37.

JBHT traded up $4.41 on Thursday, hitting $136.96. 33,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,961. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.64 and its 200-day moving average is $107.61. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kuhlow sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $219,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $1,791,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

