James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,080.27

Shares of James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,080.27 and traded as low as $1,062.50. James Cropper shares last traded at $1,125.00, with a volume of 1,725 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of James Cropper in a report on Friday, May 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,076.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,079.49. The company has a market cap of $107.49 million and a P/E ratio of 22.28.

James Cropper (LON:CRPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX 50.60 ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About James Cropper (LON:CRPR)

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products. It operates through James Cropper Paper Products, James Cropper 3D Products, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers and boards for packaging and digital imaging industries; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper.

