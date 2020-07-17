Jarvis+ Price Up 29.3% Over Last 7 Days (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $451,236.93 and approximately $120,228.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.29 or 0.01882706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00091299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00189570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001137 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000204 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001065 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,137,693 tokens. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

Jarvis+ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

