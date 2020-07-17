JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.67.

NYSE:JBGS traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $28.96. The stock had a trading volume of 992 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,759. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.11.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.11). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 219,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,336.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $9,450,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,862,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,618,000 after purchasing an additional 69,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

