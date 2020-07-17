JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target Increased to GBX 650 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 590 ($7.26) to GBX 650 ($8.00) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.15) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 620 ($7.63) to GBX 750 ($9.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 760 ($9.35) to GBX 790 ($9.72) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 879.58 ($10.82).

JD traded down GBX 9.80 ($0.12) on Thursday, reaching GBX 642 ($7.90). 935,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.36. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 644.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 660.83. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of GBX 6.13 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 890 ($10.95).

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

