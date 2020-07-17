Jefferies Financial Group Trims Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Target Price to GBX 680

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 745 ($9.17) to GBX 680 ($8.37) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WKP. Barclays dropped their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 815 ($10.03) to GBX 800 ($9.84) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 980 ($12.06) to GBX 930 ($11.44) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 875 ($10.77) to GBX 775 ($9.54) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 973.33 ($11.98).

WKP traded down GBX 16 ($0.20) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 589.50 ($7.25). 134,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,295. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 691.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 895.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 14.85. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 420.88 ($5.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,317 ($16.21).

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 44.60 ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 44.50 ($0.55) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workspace Group will post 4768.9047889 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a GBX 24.49 ($0.30) dividend. This is a positive change from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $11.67. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.68%.

In related news, insider Graham Clemett sold 5,797 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.39), for a total transaction of £39,535.54 ($48,653.14).

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

