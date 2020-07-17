Jentner Corp Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Jentner Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 0.2% of Jentner Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 142,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,272,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,026.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 287,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 262,127 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $298,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $238,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.83. The stock had a trading volume of 18,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,331. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.39. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.