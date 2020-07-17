Jentner Corp Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Jentner Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 0.6% of Jentner Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $22,769,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,281,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,139,000 after acquiring an additional 190,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,991,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,131,000 after acquiring an additional 170,787 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,452,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,744,000 after acquiring an additional 111,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 799,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 571,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,755. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.48.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.