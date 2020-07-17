Jentner Corp Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Jentner Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Jentner Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of SCHH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.88. The company had a trading volume of 105,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,655. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.80. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $48.62.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.