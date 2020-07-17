Jentner Corp Invests $201,000 in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Jentner Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. iShares Micro-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Jentner Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 110.8% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

IWC stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.06. 21,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,646. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $101.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.03.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.