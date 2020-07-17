Jentner Corp Sells 21,586 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Jentner Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 18.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 21.8% of Jentner Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $19,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,550,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.25. 10,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,036. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $211.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.23.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

