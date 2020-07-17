John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider David Kemp Acquires 1,883 Shares

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider David Kemp purchased 1,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £4,142.60 ($5,097.96).

David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, David Kemp acquired 1,851 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £4,146.24 ($5,102.44).

LON:WG traded up GBX 6.70 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 221.30 ($2.72). 1,796,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 209.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 267.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.08. John Wood Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 100.90 ($1.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 560.80 ($6.90).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WG. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 605 ($7.45) to GBX 365 ($4.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 300 ($3.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 590 ($7.26) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 300 ($3.69) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 353.50 ($4.35).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

