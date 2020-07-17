Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Robert MacLeod Purchases 18 Shares

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Robert MacLeod acquired 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,302 ($28.33) per share, for a total transaction of £414.36 ($509.92).

Johnson Matthey stock traded down GBX 23 ($0.28) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,304 ($28.35). 568,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,012. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,614 ($19.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,399 ($41.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 17.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,137.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,286.26.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 199.20 ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 197.10 ($2.43) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Matthey PLC will post 24172.9983537 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a GBX 31.13 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $24.50. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.39%.

JMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.38) price target (up from GBX 1,800 ($22.15)) on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,850 ($22.77) to GBX 2,050 ($25.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Johnson Matthey to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 2,700 ($33.23) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,650 ($32.61) to GBX 2,450 ($30.15) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Matthey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,525 ($31.07).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

