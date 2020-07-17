JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€131.00” Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €131.00 ($147.19) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LEG. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €124.00 ($139.33) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($146.07) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($132.58) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €115.80 ($130.11) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €118.24 ($132.85).

Shares of FRA:LEG traded down €0.98 ($1.10) on Thursday, reaching €115.66 ($129.96). 141,620 shares of the company were exchanged. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($84.46) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($110.67). The company has a 50-day moving average of €116.46 and a 200-day moving average of €108.93.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

